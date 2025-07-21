AbbyPD Weekend Wrap Included Nabbing Prolific Offender

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department Weekend Recap: July18th – July 21st included: Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, frontline teams responded to 320 police files, covering a broad spectrum of incidents.



This past weekend, officers were engaged in a wide range of investigations, many of which remain active and require extensive follow-up.



On Saturday evening, AbbyPD officers were deployed to Rotary Stadium for the Youth Mela Concert, which drew thousands of attendees. They were kept busy addressing incidents involving individuals consuming alcohol in the surrounding parking areas.



On Sunday evening, officers apprehended a known prolific offender who was found operating a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrest, a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs were recovered. The individual remains in custody and is awaiting a court appearance.



Additional summary of call types over the weekend:



12 domestic disputes

5 assaults

3 missing person reports

5 Break & Enters

11 Thefts

9 Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



8 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 33 violation tickets being issued.



By the end of the weekend, 9 individuals were held in custody, pending court appearances or transfer to Surrey Pretrial by the Sheriff’s Service