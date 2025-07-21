Abby Cat Daddy to Open New Centre Aug 1 — Local Businesses Invited to Help Create Change for Cats  

Abbotsford – Abby Cat Daddy – The Feline Advocate Society announce the upcoming opening of our very first physical space in Abbotsford! Set to take possession on August 1, the new facility will house a thrift store, cat adoption centre, and non-profit spay/neuter clinic, allowing us to expand our services and help even more community cats and families in need.

They hope to begin accepting thrift store donations by mid to late August, with a goal of opening our storefront to the public by early September. Stay tuned to their social media channels for updates on donation drop-off dates and grand opening plans!

To kick off this new chapter, they’re launching “Change for Cats” campaign—and calling on local businesses to join them.

The idea is simple but impactful: participating businesses ask customers if they’d like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the spare change donated to Abby Cat Daddy. Those few cents can add up quickly to support:

Accessible spay/neuter services for low-income pet guardians

Medical care and adoption for vulnerable cats and kittens

Essential supplies for community cat caregivers

Abby Cat Daddy is looking for shops, cafes, salons, and other businesses across the Fraser Valley to take part. It’s an easy, no-cost way to show community spirit and help make a real difference in local animal welfare.

A printable info package is available upon request with relevant information and graphics

For more information or to sign up as a participating business, please contact:

rescue@theabbycatdaddy.ca

https://theabbycatdaddy.ca

Click to join or Quarterly 50/50 Raffle! Ends Sept 30th

Donate to their Adoption Centre & Thrift Store Fund today!

Charity Number: 764746418 RR0001