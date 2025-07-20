UPDATE – Abbotsford’s McKee Neighbourhood Plan – First Development Adopted

Abbotsford – JULY 20 UPDATE – From Abbotsford Councilor Dave F Loewen: At last week’s Council meeting, the first development in the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan was granted Third Reading, clearing the way for this 60 acre parcel across from Ledgeview Golf Course to proceed.

This proposed develoipment includes 192 townhouses, 108 single family lots, and 4 rural lots.

Approximately 22% (just over 13 acres) of this site is designated as City Park and Open Space, with an approximate 1.4 net increase to trails.

JUNE 26 UPDATE – After delays and procedural errors, the McKee project is a done deal. As Councilor Dave Loewen stated on Linked In : After a 3-yr period of public consultations, public hearings, revisions of the draft plan, and a lot of staff time and energy, the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan was unanimously adopted by Council Monday evening.

The Neighbourhood plan, in question revolves around a 1,900-acre (769-hectare) area of McKee Peak on Sumas Mountain. Concerns were brought up about wildlife, urban density, First Nations consultations and park/residential potential (the potential of bringing in 5000 to 9000 new homes).

The proposed McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan began its long developmental journey in early 2020. Today, after numerous stakeholder consultations, public hearings, and significant investment of staff time and effort, the Plan was adopted, unanimously, by Council.

The three-year period of time that this Plan has been in process has provided ample time to hear and read both staff reports and public input on this proposed plan. After careful consideration and much reflection, I offered the following as my argument, at Council, in support of the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan.

“The significant number of residents who have addressed the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan is noted, and appreciated. The concerns raised included: environmental preservation, First Nations issues, recreational use (biking, hiking & running), and the protection of wildlife.

Opposition to the plan is based, primarily, on the premise that in the absence of the plan moving forward, the protection of forest and wildlife, and the continued use of these lands by recreational user groups will be ensured.

The fact is that these lands are privately owned, and according to staff, present zoning allows owners to engage in farming operations. In the absence of this plan proceeding, there is no assurance that owners might not do just that – clear the land and use it for its designated and permitted purpose.

I was encouraged by the open and fair-minded presentation of the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association, notwithstanding their concern about the potential of losing part or much of their present trail system. They understand and appreciate the challenges of continued use of trails situated on private lands. They have been giving this issue considerable thought and have made suggestions for moving forward. The McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan will legitimize their activities and has the potential to grow the network of trails, not only for mountain bikers, but for all trail users.

Several property owners commented on the illegal, and sometimes, damaging use of their lands by trespassers; in some cases, flagrant disrespect for their private property was demonstrated. I empathize with the property owners, and commend them for the tolerance and forbearance they have exercised all these years. The continued use by the public of these lands is not an assumption one should make, or is entitled to make.

Regarding issues raised in support of our First Nations neighbours, I am satisfied that staff have worked conscientiously and deliberately with the Sumas First Nations in consultation over the past four years regarding the assessing of these lands. Furthermore, the provincial body that gives oversight to this process has been satisfied that requirements have been met and thus have signed off on the plan.

Some residents have suggested that the City should purchase the land and set it aside as parkland. Such a purchase would be cost prohibitive and contrary to the City’s financial priorities. Under the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan, just over 50% of these lands will eventually flow to the City with minimal costs, if any, and the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan provides the only guarantee that will see natural environment on McKee Peak preserved.

Without the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan there is no guarantee that most of the forest canopy will be protected.

Without the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan there is no guarantee that wildlife will not be permanently displaced from these lands.

Without the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan there is no guarantee that trail users will be able to continue using the trails now in existence on McKee Peak.

The status quo provides no guarantees to all of the above-mentioned user-groups, that their present use of these lands will or may continue. Only the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan provides that guarantee, with the acquisition by the City of just over 50% of these lands for public use and permanent protection.

JUNE 13 UPDATE – The second public hearing for the McKee Neighbourhood Plan was Monday Night June 12. Black Press noted that concerns were shown at the June 12 hearing over First Nations concerns that could threaten cultural sites like the Thunderbird Caves. Wildlife and trail protection were also brought up by the Fraser Valley Conservancy.

The plan now goes to a third and final pubic hearing (June26) for the plan that has the potential of bringing in 5000 to 9000 new homes.

ORIGINAL STORY – Black Press reported that the hearing at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (6PM start) comes after the first one was scrapped (in March) due to a procedural mistake.

The neighbourhood plan, in question revolves around a 1,900-acre (769-hectare) area of McKee Peak on Sumas Mountain.

From the original March 27 FVN story:

Abbotsford’s McKee Neighbourhood Plan will need to be reintroduced to Abbotsford City Council due to a procedural error.

But first as Mayor Ross Seimens noted in the March 27 Executive Committee meeting, it will go back to staff for a complete re-evaluation

On January 30, a procedural error was made with the first and second readings of the bylaw for the McKee Neighbourhood Plan. This was discovered after the Public Hearing on March 6.

That hearing was five hours long with a full gallery at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium featuring a number of presentations both pro and con. Many were against the proposal as it stood.

According to a staff report released March 24, the error related to a series of resolutions that was listed in the agenda packages for both the afternoon and evening meetings on January 30 in relation to the McKee Neighbourhood Plan.

As a result, the specific resolutions required by the Local Government Act to be approved at the Regular Council meeting were not formally before Council when voting took place and the bylaw will need to be reintroduced again. This also means that the Public Hearing will need to be repeated in order to meet legislative requirements for adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Community Plan.

This adds to the frustration to those who attended that five hour long meeting, as there were a number of residents who were concerned about what the development would do to the area.

At the March 27 Executive Committee meeting, Seimens asked that council return the plan back to city staff for further review.

From the City of Abbotsford Twitter: At today’s Executive Committee Meeting, Mayor & Council directed staff on the next steps for the McKee Neighbourhood Plan. The feedback received will be considered to see if the plan warrants any updates as a result of that input before being reintroduced for a 1st & 2nd reading.