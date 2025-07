Harrison – BC Wildfire Service reports that an ATV Fire off Cogborn Creek started a wildfire which is described as:

Cogburn Creek , Out of Control, Fire Number V11010, 2 Hectares, Discovered On July 19, 2025, Updated July 20, 2025 at 6:51 a.m. PDT

Harrison Adventure RVing posted a few pictures on their social media and to Four Wheel Drive Association of BC.

FVN has learned that campers have been evacuated as a precaution.

More to come.