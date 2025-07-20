Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for 71-year-old Dale Kirkwood

Home
Missing
AbbyPD Searching for 71-year-old Dale Kirkwood

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon July 14 (at 5PM), 71-year-old Dale Kirkwood left his residence on foot near McCallum Road and the Trans-Canada Highway and has not been seen or heard from since.

Dale is 5’6″, with a short goatee, possibly wearing a grey baseball hat, a white t-shirt, blue shorts and white shoes.

The AbbyPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dale and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call the Abbotsford Police Non-Emergency Line at 604-859-5225 or by text to 222973

AbbyPD MISSING 2025 Dale Kirkwood – July

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts