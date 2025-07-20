Skip to content

AbbyPD – Respect Farm Vehicles – Tractor Rear Ended on Sumas Prairie

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department: On Thursday morning, July 17, Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision in the Sumas Prairie after a tractor was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was ticketed for driving without a driver’s licence, no insurance, and incorrect licence plates, totalling $983 in fines.

The City of Abbotsford and AbbyPD would like to remind commuters to respect slow-moving farm vehicles and always share the roadway.

2025 Tractor Sumas Prairie – July AbbyPD

