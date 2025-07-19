Skip to content

Abbotsford Minor Fastball Association Host the U13 Girls Western Canadian Softball Championships – August 7 to 10 – Exhibition Park

Abboytsford – The AMFA (Abbotsford Minor Fastball Association) is set to host the U13 Girls Western Canadian Softball Championships, and they’re inviting local businesses to be part of something truly special.

The tournament runs August 7 to 10 at Exhibition Park.

They’re currently seeking sponsors and community partners who want to:
Support youth in sport
Gain brand visibility in front of families across Western Canada
Be part of a legacy event that brings pride to our city

If you or someone in your network owns, works with, or knows of a business that would love to get involved—they want to connect!
They have a sponsorship package ready and would be happy to share the details.

INFO link is here – https://amfa.ca/western_championship_2025/

Location: 32470 Haida Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5A6

Key Dates & Times

Coaches Meeting:
 August 6, 6:00 PM
Location: Legacy Conference Room
Mandatory for all head coaches or team representatives.

Tournament Dates:
 August 7–10, 2025
 First pitch: 9:00 AM, August 7
Schedule will be emailed to teams prior to the event and posted here once finalized.

Admission Rates

Single Day Pass
Adults: $15 | Seniors (65+) $12 | Youth (13-18) $12 | Kids (12 and under): FREE

Weekend Fan Pass with Commemorative Lanyard*
Adults: $55 | Seniors (65+) $40 | Youth (13-18) $40 | Kids (12 and under): FREE

