Two Men Killed in Rollover Crash on Norrish Creek Forest Service Road – East of Mission

Mission – Two young men are dead and a third has serious injuries after their truck crashed down an embankment on Norrish Creek Forest Service Road, east of Mission, on the night of July 17.

Mission RCMP was called after a motorist on Norrish Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) was flagged down by an injured man shortly before 9 pm last night. The man – who was found around the 7-kilometre mark – said he had been a passenger in a truck with two friends, when the truck crashed. Mission Search and Rescue was called out, and despite the terrain and darkness, they were able to locate indications of where a vehicle had left the gravel roadway. Approximately 300 feet down an embankment from that location, in the waters of the creek below, they located the wreckage of the pickup truck that the men had been travelling in. Sadly, both of the remaining occupants died as a result of the crash. The man who made it to the roadway suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The trio were all 22 years old and residents of Abbotsford. They had been camping with other friends in the area, which is a popular backcountry recreation area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating alongside Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit. Mission RCMP are asking anyone who saw a red Ford Ranger with a black Canopy in the Norrish Creek area on July 17 to call police, at 604-826-7161, file 25-8509. There are no road closures in place along the Norrish Creek FSR.