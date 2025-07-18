GREAT NEWS – Missing 73-year-old Man, with Dementia, Who Walked Away from CGH – FOUND SAFE

Chilliwack – UPDATYE – RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 73-year-old man reported missing on July 17, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

JULY 18 UPDATE – On July 17th, 2025 the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a 73-year-old male with dementia that had left Chilliwack General Hospital on July 16th, 2025 after voluntarily being there for a couple days. Since leaving the hospital he has not contacted any family or friends and there is concern for his well being. The male, Lawrence Teal, is not from the Chilliwack area and does not have his phone. There have been no recent banking transactions and all attempts by the police to locate him have been negative. Given that Teal is not from the area he is not aware of any outreach services for food and shelter. Due to his age and advanced state of dementia the Chilliwack RCMP ask for the public’s help in locating him.

Teal is described as a Caucasian male, large build, 6 foot 2 inches, 170 pounds, white (shaved) hair and hazel eyes. He is likely wearing brown hospital pajamas and brown work boots. He may be carrying a green bag. A photo of Teal is attached.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact their local police, UFVRD_MEDIA@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

