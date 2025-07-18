Dump Truck Fire on Parmenter Road in Cultus Lake – Flames Spread to Trees

Cultus Lake – Crews from Chilliwack Fire are assisting Cultus Lake Fire after a gravel truck caught fire.

This started around 10:30AM Friday morning and crews are containing the scene. The semi was fully engulfed.

UPDATE from Skilled Truckers Canada: Tractor trailer with 300 litres of diesel fuel crashed at the intersection of Parmeter road going to Cultus Lake. The area is bone dry and as soon as the fire ignited you could see the black smoke from the cedar trees. The fire department was there so fast and needs to be commended on an amazing job.

Skilled Truckers of Canada