British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) 2025 Season Starts Saturday July 19 – Huskers Have the Bye

Fraser Valley – Local football season is here. The 2025 BCFC season to kicks off Saturday July 19.

Three exciting games in week 1. Note the Huskers have the bye.

Okanagan Sun Football Club at Langley Rams 4PM – McLeod Athletic Park

Westshore Rebels Football at PG Kodiaks Football Club – 6PM Masich Stadium

The VI Raiders Football Club at Kamloops Broncos Main 6PM Hillside Stadium

If you can’t get to the stadium, check out all games at www.bcfctv.com

The Valley Huskers start their season on the road as the turf at Exhibition Field is replaced. They are on the Island against the Westshore Rebels, July 27.