BCGEU Public Workers Set For Strike Vote

Victoria (BCGEU) – – Over 34,000 members of the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) working for B.C.’s public service will prepare to take a strike vote following a breakdown in negotiations for their next collective agreement. The union and the provincial government’s Public Service Agency (PSA) reached an impasse Friday over key issues, including competitive wages, fair access to telework, and a modernized contract.

The union’s proposal, tabled the week of June 23rd, was for a two-year deal and proposes lifting wages for members at the lower end of the pay scale, and targeted occupational adjustments and bonuses into base salaries to provide lasting improvements. The proposal is designed to address the affordability crisis workers are facing so that we can strengthen the public services people in British Columbia depend on.

In support of workers’ demands, a new report released today by the BCGEU, B.C.’s public service: An investment in public safety and a healthy economy, demonstrates how investing in public sector workers is both necessary and economically feasible. Referencing BC Public Service data, research from other jurisdictions across Canada and internal BCGEU member survey data, key findings include: