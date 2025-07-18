4PM Friday UPDATE Road Re-Opened – 4th Ave Train Derailment in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – 4PM Friday from AbbyPD – Earlier this afternoon, the 4th Avenue Rail Crossing between West Railway Avenue and Sumas Way reopened to traffic following a train derailment. Thank you for your patience as crews worked throughout the day to resolve this issue.

ORIGINAL STORY – 4th Ave remains closed Friday morning from West Railway to the commercial vehicle entrance for the Sumas border crossing.

Access to the commercial vehicle entrance is not impacted. No injuries have been reported.

This road closure is expected to remain for a considerable amount of the day until heavy equipment is brought in to deal with the train cars.