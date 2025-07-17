UPDATE – Chilliwack Independent Film Festival New Home is at the Galaxy in October 22-26 – GoFundMe to Rescue Pieces of Cottonwood Cinemas

Chilliwack – After the closure of the Cottonwood Four Cinemas, the obvious question was, what is the fate of the CIFF Chilliwack Independent Film Festival.

Come October, they have a new home at the Galaxy at Eagle Landing.

The run dates are October 22 to 26 with more information to come.

Chilliwack Film Society posted to social media:

UPDATE from CIFF – Most festivals + organizations ask for donations. It’s not a thing we’ve ever done, but we figured it’s worth a shot…

Cottonwood Cinema has closed and we have a chance to keep a piece of it alive.

We’re launching a GoFundMe to rescue the projector, screen, speakers and seats from Cinema One.

We don’t have a venue (yet), but we do have a vision: to one day create a home for independent film in Chilliwack—and we want to build it with pieces of our past.

Honestly, this is a gamble. But we had to try something. So here’s how you can help:

$10+ Wall of Fame: Receive acknowledgment on a public “thank-you” wall in our future venue

$50+ Roll Credits: Your name will appear in a special thank-you credits reel shown this year at CIFF

$100+ Chair Recognition: Have your name—or a dedication of your choice—engraved on a plaque attached to one of the 150 original Cinema One seats

$500+ Projector Club: Includes a chair recognition, priority access to limited-capacity CIFF events, a behind-the-scenes walkthrough of the installed equipment in our future venue, and a thank-you in a credits reel shown this year at CIFF

$1000+ Producers Circle: Includes two CIFF festival passes every year for life, a chair recognition, an invitation to an exclusive soft launch screening when we secure a venue, a thank-you in a credits reel shown this year at CIFF, and recognition on our website as a founding sponsor.