Chilliwck Giants Invited to be On The Field for the Lions/Argos Game – Presenting The Canadian Flag

Chilliwack/Vancouver – The Chilliwack Giants have been invited by the B.C. Lions for a night full of football and unforgettable memories!

September 26 | 7:00 PM

BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts

The Peewee players will have the incredible honour of going ON THE FIELD pregame to hold the Canadian flag during the national anthem!

Let’s pack the stands and cheer them on as they represent the Giants in front of thousands! While the on-field experience is for Peewee only, we encourage all Giants families—Flag, Atom, JB, Cheer, and beyond—to join us for an amazing night of football and team bonding.

Youth tickets: $15 | Adults: $25
Get the discounted rate with this link & promo code:

https://am.ticketmaster.com/bclions/promotional-page?id=MjY5NQ==

Let’s flood the stadium with Giants jerseys and show the Lions what we’re made of! Questions? Reach out to: d.hinse@chilliwackgiants.com

