BCHL – Chilliwack Chiefs Announce 2025-26 Schedule, Playoffs and Re-alignment

Burnaby/Chilliwack (BCHL) – The BCHL has announced its regular season schedule, divisional alignment and playoff format for the 2025-26 season.

Schedule

The 2025-26 season will begin on Friday, Sep. 19 and will consist of 54 games for each team.

Key dates:

Sep. 19 – opening night

Oct. 12 to 16 – BCHL Showcase

Oct. 18 – Fred Page Cup Finals rematch (Brooks @ Chilliwack)March 29 – regular season ends

April 3 – Rogers BCHL Playoffs begin

The schedule currently does not include BCHL Showcase games, where each team plays two regular-season contests. The full Showcase schedule and location will be announced in the coming weeks, as will additional details for All-Star Weekend and the BCHL Road Show event.

An exhibition schedule will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Alignment

With 20 teams in the league next season, the BCHL’s divisional alignment will be as follows.

Coastal West:

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Cowichan Valley Capitals

Nanaimo Clippers

Powell River Kings

Victoria Grizzlies

Coastal East:

Chilliwack Chiefs

Coquitlam Express

Langley Rivermen

Prince George Spruce Kings

Surrey Eagles

Interior West:

Cranbrook Bucks

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters

Vernon Vipers

West Kelowna Warriors

Interior East:

Blackfalds Bulldogs

Brooks Bandits

Okotoks Oilers

Sherwood Park Crusaders

Spruce Grove Saints

Format

The BCHL will operate under a new playoff format for the 2025-26 campaign. The top four teams from each of the league’s four divisions will qualify for the postseason, while one team from each division will miss out.

The first two rounds will be played within the division, then division winners will play in the conference finals before the championship series.

FOR THE CHILLIWACK CHIEFS – The journey begins at the train station, as the Chiefs head to Coquitlam to face the Express on Friday, September 5. The team then returns home to the Chilliwack Coliseum for their exhibition home opener on Saturday, September 6, taking on the Langley Rivermen.

The following weekend, the Chiefs head to Surrey to take on the Eagles on Friday, September 12, before wrapping up the exhibition games at home against Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday, September 13.

The regular season officially begins with back-to-back games at the Coliseum, as the Chiefs host the Prince George Spruce Kings and the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20.

The Chiefs hit the rails for their first regular season away game on Friday, September 26, taking on the Coquitlam Express.

