BCHL – Chilliwack Chiefs Announce 2025-26 Schedule, Playoffs and Re-alignment

Burnaby/Chilliwack (BCHL) – The BCHL has announced its regular season schedule, divisional alignment and playoff format for the 2025-26 season.
Schedule
The 2025-26 season will begin on Friday, Sep. 19 and will consist of 54 games for each team.
Key dates:
Sep. 19 – opening night
Oct. 12 to 16 – BCHL Showcase
Oct. 18 – Fred Page Cup Finals rematch (Brooks @ Chilliwack)March 29 – regular season ends
April 3 – Rogers BCHL Playoffs begin
The schedule currently does not include BCHL Showcase games, where each team plays two regular-season contests. The full Showcase schedule and location will be announced in the coming weeks, as will additional details for All-Star Weekend and the BCHL Road Show event.
Click here to view the full 2025-26 regular season schedule.
An exhibition schedule will also be announced in the coming weeks.
Alignment
With 20 teams in the league next season, the BCHL’s divisional alignment will be as follows.
Coastal West:
- Alberni Valley Bulldogs
- Cowichan Valley Capitals
- Nanaimo Clippers
- Powell River Kings
- Victoria Grizzlies
Coastal East:
- Chilliwack Chiefs
- Coquitlam Express
- Langley Rivermen
- Prince George Spruce Kings
- Surrey Eagles
Interior West:
- Cranbrook Bucks
- Salmon Arm Silverbacks
- Trail Smoke Eaters
- Vernon Vipers
- West Kelowna Warriors
Interior East:
- Blackfalds Bulldogs
- Brooks Bandits
- Okotoks Oilers
- Sherwood Park Crusaders
- Spruce Grove Saints
Format
The BCHL will operate under a new playoff format for the 2025-26 campaign. The top four teams from each of the league’s four divisions will qualify for the postseason, while one team from each division will miss out.
The first two rounds will be played within the division, then division winners will play in the conference finals before the championship series.
FOR THE CHILLIWACK CHIEFS – The journey begins at the train station, as the Chiefs head to Coquitlam to face the Express on Friday, September 5. The team then returns home to the Chilliwack Coliseum for their exhibition home opener on Saturday, September 6, taking on the Langley Rivermen.
The following weekend, the Chiefs head to Surrey to take on the Eagles on Friday, September 12, before wrapping up the exhibition games at home against Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday, September 13.
The regular season officially begins with back-to-back games at the Coliseum, as the Chiefs host the Prince George Spruce Kings and the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20.
The Chiefs hit the rails for their first regular season away game on Friday, September 26, taking on the Coquitlam Express.
View the full 2025/26 schedule below.
|HOME
|AWAY
|Friday, September 19th at 7 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, September 20th at 6 PM vs. Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday, September 27th at 6 PM vs. Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday, October 18th at 6 PM vs. Brooks Bandits Friday, October 24th at 7 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, October 25th at 6 PM vs. Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday, November 1st at 6 PM vs. Powell River Kings Saturday, November 8th at 6 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Friday, November 14th at 7 PM vs. Victoria Grizzlies Saturday, November 15th at 6 PM vs. Nanaimo Clippers Friday, November 21st at 7 PM vs. Victoria Grizzlies Saturday, November 22nd at 6 PM vs. Coquitlam Express Saturday, December 6th at 6 PM vs. Powell River Kings Friday, December 12th at 7 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Friday, December 19th at 7 PM vs. Coquitlam Express Saturday, January 3rd at 6 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Wednesday, January 21st at 7 PM vs. Nanaimo Clippers Saturday, January 24th at 6 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Friday, February 6th at 7 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Saturday, February 7th at 6 PM vs. Coquitlam Express Monday, February 16th at 2 PM vs. Alberni Valley Bulldogs Friday, March 6th at 7 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Saturday, March 7th at 6 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, March 14th at 6 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Saturday, March 21st at 6 PM vs. Alberni Valley Bulldogs Sunday, March 29th at 5 PM vs. Coquitlam Express
|Friday, September 26th at 7 PM vs. Coquitlam Express Friday, October 3rd at 7 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, October 4th at 6 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Wednesday, October 29th at 7 PM vs. Alberni Valley Bulldogs Friday, November 7th at 7 PM vs. Coquitlam Express Friday, November 28th at 7 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, November 29th at 6 PM vs. Prince George Spruce Kings Wednesday, December 3rd at 12 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Friday, December 5th at 7 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Sunday, December 14th at 2:30 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Sunday, December 21st at 4 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Sunday, January 4th at 2:30 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Friday, January 9th at 6 PM vs. Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday, January 10th at 5 PM vs. Blackfalds Bulldogs Friday, January 23rd at 7 PM vs. Coquitlam Express Friday, January 30th at 7 PM vs. Powell River Kings Saturday, January 31st at 7 PM vs. Powell River Kings Friday, February 13th at 7 PM vs. Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday, February 14th at 6 PM vs. Victoria Grizzlies Friday, February 20th at 7 PM vs. Nanaimo Clippers Saturday, February 21st at 6 PM vs. Victoria Grizzlies Friday, February 27th at 7 PM vs. Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday, February 28th at 7 PM vs. Alberni Valley Bulldogs Friday, March 13th at 7 PM vs. Surrey Eagles Friday, March 20th at 7:15 PM vs. Langley Rivermen Friday, March 27th at 7 PM vs. Nanaimo Clippers