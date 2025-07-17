Apartment Fire Spreads to Other Business on Wellington and Main in Chilliwack – Community Policing Office Closed Indefinitely

Chilliwack – In the early morning hours of Wednesday July 16 ( just after midnight), the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of a mixed-use building containing residential apartments above commercial space. A total of 36 firefighters from all six Chilliwack fire halls were dispatched to the scene.

Crews quickly established a water supply and initiated an interior offensive attack. However, due to rapidly deteriorating fire conditions, crews were forced to withdraw and transition to a defensive strategy. Aerial ladder trucks and multiple handlines were deployed to bring the fire under control.

Support agencies, including BC Hydro, FortisBC, and the RCMP, were on scene to assist with operations.



There were no reported injuries to the public or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.