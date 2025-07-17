Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for 13-year-old Malcolm Gerbrand

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Malcolm Gerbrand. Malcolm was last seen on July 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cyrus Centre, close to Mill Lake. Malcolm is 5’4″, 100lbs, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing neon orange running shoes, a grey shirt and black shorts. Malcolm is neurodiverse, may have heightened anxiety, may be unaware of danger, or may run away.

AbbyPD Officers are actively investigating and searching for Malcolm, and we ask anyone with information about his whereabouts or anyone who locates him to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-30105

