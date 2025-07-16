Vintage Cars, Vital Care: Fraser Valley British Motor Club Drives Nearly  $18,600 to Chilliwack General Hospital 

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley British Motor Club announced the resounding success of its annual Classic Car Show, held on June 8, 2025, at the UFV Chilliwack Campus. The popular event, featuring a dazzling array of vintage vehicles, raised an impressive $18,596.73, which will be donated to the “Greatest Need” fund at Chilliwack General Hospital, supporting critical healthcare initiatives through Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

This year’s significant contribution continues the Fraser Valley British Motor Club’s tradition of impactful giving. Last year’s show raised a remarkable $19,265, specifically enhancing the mammography department at Chilliwack General Hospital. Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation expressed profound gratitude for the Club’s consistent dedication.