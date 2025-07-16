Skip to content

Vintage Cars, Vital Care: Fraser Valley British Motor Club Drives Nearly  $18,600 to Chilliwack General Hospital 

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley British Motor Club announced the resounding  success of its annual Classic Car Show, held on June 8, 2025, at the UFV  Chilliwack Campus. The popular event, featuring a dazzling array of vintage  vehicles, raised an impressive $18,596.73, which will be donated to the “Greatest  Need” fund at Chilliwack General Hospital, supporting critical healthcare  initiatives through Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. 

This year’s significant contribution continues the Fraser Valley British Motor  Club’s tradition of impactful giving. Last year’s show raised a remarkable $19,265,  specifically enhancing the mammography department at Chilliwack General  Hospital. Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation expressed profound gratitude for  the Club’s consistent dedication.

