UPDATE – Othello Road (Reclamation Area) – Full Closure Lifted

Hope – (District of Hope) – JULY 16 UPDATE – The full road closure on Othello Road (reclamation area) is now complete.

Single-lane alternating traffic will remain in place moving forward as work continues.

Please expect delays and drive with care.

JULY 3 UPDATE – The District of Hope is advising residents and motorists of an upcoming full road closure along a 920m section of Othello Road, east of the Primo Brands Water Plant, to allow for critical road reclamation and reconstruction work.

Closure Details:

Location: 920m reclamation area east of the Primo Brands Water Plant

UPDATE

Start Date: Wednesday, June 18 – New End Date: Monday, July 14 (originally July 5)

Scope of Work: Pulverization & full road reconstruction, including paving

Access Notes:

• Emergency services including RCMP, Fire Department, BC Ambulance, and School District 78 have been consulted and will maintain full access

• Uninterrupted access will be provided to residents within the closure area

• Single-lane alternating traffic will remain in place during all other phases of the project outside of the full closure zone

Residents directly affected east of the closure zone will receive a hand-delivered notice from Jakes Construction with more information.

Temporary Truck Detour – Primo Brands Water Plant

Due to the full road closure, trucks from the Primo Brands Water Plant will be temporarily rerouted via Kawkawa Lake Road. This adjustment ensures continued transport and delivery of goods while vital road reconstruction work is underway.

