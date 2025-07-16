Skip to content

Two Day Commercial Safety Check by BC Highway Patrol – 500 Infractions Between Coquitlam and Chilliwack

Home
Highways Transportation
Safety
Two Day Commercial Safety Check by BC Highway Patrol – 500 Infractions Between Coquitlam and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Over 500 vehicle defects have been located and addressed after a two-day interagency commercial vehicle safety inspection by BC Highway Patrol and its partners.

On July 8 and 9, 2025, BC Highway Patrol teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE), Burnaby RCMP, Coquitlam RCMP and Coquitlam Bylaws for a major commercial safety blitz that lead to over $18,000 in tickets.

Here are some highlights of the enforcement and education events in Coquitlam and Chilliwack:

  • 109 total vehicle inspections;
  • 543 total defects identified;
  • 79 Violation Tickets issued;
  • 58 vehicles taken out of service;
  • Over $18,700 in combined fines for provincial violations and bylaw tickets.

Among the violations was a driving school tractor (truck) that had non-compliant front brakes, a dump truck with holes in the bed that leaked its load onto the road, bald and badly worn tires, and bent and damaged wheel rims.

2025 CVSE BCHP driving-school tractor was taken off the road for non-compliant front brakes July

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts