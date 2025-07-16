Two Day Commercial Safety Check by BC Highway Patrol – 500 Infractions Between Coquitlam and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Over 500 vehicle defects have been located and addressed after a two-day interagency commercial vehicle safety inspection by BC Highway Patrol and its partners.

On July 8 and 9, 2025, BC Highway Patrol teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE), Burnaby RCMP, Coquitlam RCMP and Coquitlam Bylaws for a major commercial safety blitz that lead to over $18,000 in tickets.

Here are some highlights of the enforcement and education events in Coquitlam and Chilliwack:

109 total vehicle inspections;

543 total defects identified;

79 Violation Tickets issued;

58 vehicles taken out of service;

Over $18,700 in combined fines for provincial violations and bylaw tickets.

Among the violations was a driving school tractor (truck) that had non-compliant front brakes, a dump truck with holes in the bed that leaked its load onto the road, bald and badly worn tires, and bent and damaged wheel rims.