UPDATE – Surveyor Killed After Hit by Vehicle on Tuesday

Mission – JULY 16 UPDATE – A 48-year-old surveyor from Abbotsford was killed on July 15, after being struck by a vehicle while on the job.

The incident occurred on Tuesday just after 1 pm, while the victim was working on Sylvester Road near Dale Road in Hatzic, just east of Mission. A dump truck travelling northbound on Sylvester Road struck the man, who died at the scene. Sylvester Road was closed for a prolonged period while officers from the Mission RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement unit, and WorkSafe BC investigated the matter.

The surveyor had been conducting work roadside on Sylvester Road, and had traffic control persons nearby, and advisory signs set up down the road. The surveyor was the only one struck by the fully loaded dump truck and trailer – which was not related to the work the surveyor was doing. The driver stopped immediately and remained at the scene. It is unknown why the truck struck the surveyor, and investigators will be looking at various potential factors. There was no indication that impairment played a role in the matter.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and coworkers of the surveyor,” says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “This was a tragic outcome to what was supposed to be just another day at work, and is a reminder of how dangerous working roadside can be. If you are driving through a construction zone, or driving past a tow truck or emergency vehicle, please, slow down and move over. The extra few feet of space, and the extra few seconds of time will be appreciated more than you know.”

JULY 15 ORIGINAL STORY – Mission RCMP First responders are on scene at a serious collision between a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sylvester Road and Dale Road.

Northbound Sylvester Road traffic will detour at Farms Road. Southbound Sylvester Road traffic will detour at Hartley Road or Seux Road. Eastbound Dale Road traffic will detour at Farms Road.

The road closures are expected to be lengthy.