Chilliwack Tours Offers Free Chilliwack Mural Festival Tours

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Tours is pleased to announce a series of free guided walking tours in partnership with the 2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival. From August 7 to 17, festival-goers can take part in 14 unique, tip-supported tours that explore the stories, art, and history woven into the murals in the heart of downtown Chilliwack.

Led by experienced local guide Michael Berger, these curated walking tours highlight the community’s vibrant mural scene. Whether you’re drawn to street art or are looking for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Chilliwack’s Mural Festival, these engaging experiences offer something for everyone.

Tour highlights include a review of the early years of the Mural Festival, a first look at this year’s new additions to the downtown murals, an Indigenous Art & Artists tour, Accessible tours, along with focused tours on District 1881, the Central Village, Main Street, and everywhere in-between. Each tour is designed to deepen understanding of Chilliwack’s evolving identity through a mix of art and community voices.

“We believe walking tours are one of the best ways to experience the city,” says Michael Berger, Community Connector with Chilliwack Tours. “The mural festival gives us a chance to connect locals and visitors alike with the stories behind the art—and the people behind the stories.”

All tours are family-friendly, accessible, and free to attend, with tipping appreciated to support the sponsoring of a future mural. Spaces are limited, and advance registration is required through Chilliwack Tours’ Eventbrite page.

“This partnership with Chilliwack Tours adds real depth to the festival,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival. “Their guided walks help people connect to the meaning behind the murals in a truly memorable and experiential way.”

For more information or to register, visit Eventbrite.

About Chilliwack Tours:

Chilliwack Tours is a locally-owned business offering guided walking tours of Chilliwack, BC. Their tours feature the city’s murals, public art, and historical landmarks and stories, providing an engaging and educational experience for locals and visitors alike. Founded by Community Connector Michael Berger, Chilliwack Tours aims to celebrate and share the rich cultural heritage of Chilliwack.