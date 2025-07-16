Chilliwack RCMP Need Info on Four Cold Cases – Lost Hikers Dating Back to 2016

Chilliwack – Every year the Chilliwack RCMP receives reports of people who have become lost in the popular backcountry areas. Fortunately, the vast majority of these people are located. However, since 2016, there are four people who are still missing and the Chilliwack RCMP are seeking information to try to answer what happened to them. Police are requesting assistance and information from anyone who has spent time in the backcountry areas in the past few years who may have located personal items such as clothing and equipment which could provide information as to the whereabouts of any of these missing persons.

Photos and more backstory can be found here.https://bc-cb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2087&languageId=1&contentId=88374&detachmentDataId=43602

On August 14, 2016, 50-year-old Gurdeep Gordon Sagoo was hiking with a group at Baby Munday Mountain off the Foley Creek Forest Service Road. Mr. Sagoo separated from the group to hike the peaks but never returned. (2016-35314)

On May 14, 2019, 29-year-old Timothy Delahaye started hiking from Frost Road in Chilliwack, BC with the intention of hiking to a retreat in Maple Falls, Washington, USA. Mr. Delahaye never made it to his destination. Mr. Delahaye was an experienced outdoorsman, well prepared for this journey with a lot of gear. (2019-19173)

On May 17, 2019, 25-year-old Kristopher Couture was reported missing. His vehicle had been located at the entrance to the Elk View Trail. Investigation revealed the vehicle may have been parked there for some time. It is unknown what clothing or equipment Mr. Couture had with him. (2019-19605)

On October 3, 2019, 80-year-old Valentina Kushnareva left from the 43000 block of Frost Road in Chilliwack, BC to go mushroom picking. Mrs. Kushnareva never returned and has not been found. (2019-43930)

To view larger image: Valentina Kushnareva

If you hike, bike, horseback ride, ATV or otherwise spend time in these areas you may have come across personal items from these missing people. Police are requesting the public’s assistance by reporting any items you may have found in these areas over the past nine years or if you come across personal items in the future.

To report a found item, email the details to: E_Chilliwack_Missing_Person@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

In the body of the email please provide the following details:

A description of the item that was found;

If you believe the item may be associated to one of these missing people;

The specific location where the item was found. GPS coordinates preferred but a location on a map will suffice;

When the item was found;

What you did with the item (left in place or took it with you);

Name;

Phone Number;

Address (Optional)

Police may reach out to email sender for clarification.