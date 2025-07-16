Skip to content

2nd Annual Summer Without Borders Fundraiser – Central Community Park Chilliwack – Saturday July 19

Chilliwack – The 2nd Annual Summer Without Borders Fundraiser is Saturday July 19 at Central Community Park.

Enjoy the market filled with local vendors, a community garage sale, Silent Auction, Baking competition, pie eating contest and fresh popcorn and baked goods.

All proceeds go to the off the ground tiny home project.

If you would like to sign up for the community garage sale ($10) or become a vendor at the market ($30) feel free to contact them through their Facebook event page here. or info@lovewithoutborders.ca

Summer Without Borders/Love Without Borders are collaborating with the Downtown Community Market for this event.

