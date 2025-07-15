Skip to content

Staff Member Stabbed at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday July 14, 2025, a staff member was assaulted at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.
The injured staff member was evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, said the officer was randomly attacked during a routine patdown and stabbed in the side of the face.
The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions will be taken.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

