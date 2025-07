Mission – Mission RCMP First responders are on scene at a serious collision between a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sylvester Road and Dale Road.

Northbound Sylvester Road traffic will detour at Farms Road. Southbound Sylvester Road traffic will detour at Hartley Road or Seux Road. Eastbound Dale Road traffic will detour at Farms Road.

The road closures are expected to be lengthy.