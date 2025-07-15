Skip to content

Record Heat for Chilliwack On Tuesday July 15

Home
Weather & Climate
Record Heat for Chilliwack On Tuesday July 15

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – From Roger Pannett – Environment Canada:

“Oh, it’s a hot one” – Smooth by Santana.

On Tuesday July 15, 2025 was record heat for Chilliwack.  

Daily Record High @ 34.3 oC  ( plus an extremely low relative humidity at 15%!  The lowest relative humidity since July 2018!)  

Temperature 9.8 oC above normal.

Previous high max records for July 15th. ,33.3oC in 1958, 33.4 oC in 2018 & 33.8 oC in 2023.

At 5p.m ,Cultus Lake at 34.5 oC was the hot spot in Canada ,also with very dry relative humidity at 21%!

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Staff Member Stabbed at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday July 14, 2025, a staff member was assaulted at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.The injured staff member