Record Heat for Chilliwack On Tuesday July 15

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – From Roger Pannett – Environment Canada:

“Oh, it’s a hot one” – Smooth by Santana.

On Tuesday July 15, 2025 was record heat for Chilliwack.

Daily Record High @ 34.3 oC ( plus an extremely low relative humidity at 15%! The lowest relative humidity since July 2018!)

Temperature 9.8 oC above normal.

Previous high max records for July 15th. ,33.3oC in 1958, 33.4 oC in 2018 & 33.8 oC in 2023.

At 5p.m ,Cultus Lake at 34.5 oC was the hot spot in Canada ,also with very dry relative humidity at 21%!