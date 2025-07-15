Inmate Assault at Pacific Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 9, 2025, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Pacific Institution / Regional Treatment Centre, the multi-level federal institution in Abbotsford.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.

The Abbotsford Police Department and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.