Fraser Valley’s Move to Cure ALS Surpasses Fundraising Goal to Raise Over $20,000 for ALS BC

Burnaby/Abbotsford – Beneath the radiant sun at Mill Lake Park, 102 participants and four spirited canine companions gathered on Sunday, July 13, 2025, for the annual Fraser Valley Move to Cure ALS event. This event not only highlighted the unbeatable spirit of the community but also surpassed its fundraising goal, generating an incredible $20,977.00 against a target of $15,000. This extraordinary achievement reflects their unwavering commitment to ALS patient care and research, having raised nearly $950,000 since the event’s inception.

Mill Lake Park, a cherished urban oasis in Abbotsford, provided a picturesque setting for the day’s activities. Its well-maintained pathways, tranquil lake, and views of Mount Baker created an inviting atmosphere for attendees of all ages and fitness levels. Friends, families, and canine companions walked along the paved loop under the warm, 30-degree Celsius sun. Participants also found solace and connection at the “Why We Move” board, where they shared heartfelt messages and motivations. A complimentary snack station with refreshing water and juices kept everyone energized, while music and a friendly game of corn hole added to the festive atmosphere.

The Fraser Valley Move to Cure ALS has a rich history, serving as a beacon of hope since 2007. After a brief hiatus from in-person events in 2023 and 2024 due to the absence of a volunteer coordinator, the event made a triumphant return this year. This revival was made possible by UBC student Annie Harries, a new coordinator who, despite not being from Abbotsford, stepped up to lead the initiative. Annie turned her personal loss into action by organizing the event in memory of her late father, a beloved physician from Penticton who passed away in 2021 due to complications from ALS. From her first chocolate fundraiser in Grade 9 to leading this provincial event, Annie’s story exemplifies resilience, compassion, and hope. You can read more about how Annie is making a meaningful difference in two compelling articles: “Teen Steps In to Run Move to Cure ALS in Abbotsford in Honour of Late Father” and “Daughter Honours Dad by Organizing Fraser Valley Move to Cure ALS Event“.

The day was filled with heartfelt moments and engaging activities. Among the most poignant was a touching and warm speech from event participant Bunny Waddell, who bravely shared her mom’s personal journey of living with ALS, highlighting the profound impact of the disease on communication, as her mother now relies on a speech-generating device. Top individual fundraisers, including Alec McKay ($8,000), Maggie Robson ($1,550), and Josh Bach ($1,475), were celebrated for their extraordinary achievements.Team efforts also shone brightly, with “Mack in the Wack” leading the charge by raising an incredible $8,150. Other top teams included “Team Teresa” ($2,100), “Vicky’s Pink Team” ($1,675), “Steve’s Soldiers” ($1,655), “Carole’s Crew” ($1,150), and “Team Papa” ($755). On-site contributions further bolstered the impressive total, with $1,675 from registration, $320 from a 50/50 draw, $276.85 from pizza donations, and $385 from raffle item draws.

For more information, please visit www.movetocureals.ca.