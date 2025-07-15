Campfire Ban Starts Thursday for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley Until End of October

Parksville (BC Wildfire Service ) – Effective at 12 p.m. (noon) PDT on Thursday, July 17, Category 1 open fires (campfires) will be prohibited across the Coastal Fire Centre, excluding the Haida Gwaii Forest District and the portion of the Central Regional District that falls within the North Island Central Coast Forest District.

This prohibition will remain in place until 12 p.m. (noon) PDT on Oct. 30, 2025, or until the order is rescinded.

Prohibitions apply to all public and private lands unless otherwise specified. In addition to prohibiting the use of open fires of any size, the following activities are prohibited in most areas:

• Fireworks; as defined in the Fireworks Act;

• Binary Exploding Targets;

• Sky Lanterns

• Wood fired hot tubs, wood fired pizza ovens and other wood fired devices unless vented through a structure that has a flue and is incorporated in a building;

• Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;

• Controlled air incinerators

• Air curtain burners; and

• Carbonizers.

This prohibition does not ban the use of cooking stoves with a CSA or ULC rating that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Prohibitions for Category 2 and 3 open fires are also in place for the Coastal Fire Centre, with the exception of the Haida Gwaii Forest District.

For more details, please visit: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/…/coastal-fire-centre-to-enact…/