Skip to content

Campfire Ban Starts Thursday for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley Until End of October

Home
Envrionment
Campfire Ban Starts Thursday for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley Until End of October

Parksville (BC Wildfire Service ) – Effective at 12 p.m. (noon) PDT on Thursday, July 17, Category 1 open fires (campfires) will be prohibited across the Coastal Fire Centre, excluding the Haida Gwaii Forest District and the portion of the Central Regional District that falls within the North Island Central Coast Forest District.

This prohibition will remain in place until 12 p.m. (noon) PDT on Oct. 30, 2025, or until the order is rescinded.

Prohibitions apply to all public and private lands unless otherwise specified. In addition to prohibiting the use of open fires of any size, the following activities are prohibited in most areas:

• Fireworks; as defined in the Fireworks Act;

• Binary Exploding Targets;

• Sky Lanterns

• Wood fired hot tubs, wood fired pizza ovens and other wood fired devices unless vented through a structure that has a flue and is incorporated in a building;

• Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;

• Controlled air incinerators

• Air curtain burners; and

• Carbonizers.

This prohibition does not ban the use of cooking stoves with a CSA or ULC rating that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Prohibitions for Category 2 and 3 open fires are also in place for the Coastal Fire Centre, with the exception of the Haida Gwaii Forest District.

For more details, please visit: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/…/coastal-fire-centre-to-enact…/

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Staff Member Stabbed at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday July 14, 2025, a staff member was assaulted at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.The injured staff member