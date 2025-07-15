Abbotsford Residents Encouraged to Participate in Community Trail User Survey

Skip to content

Abbotsford – To help shape the future of our recreational, nature and multi-use trail system, the City of Abbotsford is inviting residents to share how they use the City’s existing trail network and what improvements they’d like to see in the years ahead.

With an extensive network of City-managed trails across the community, Abbotsford’s trail network offers a wide range of recreational opportunities, while connecting neighbourhoods, green spaces and natural areas. As the City’s population continues to grow and demographics shift, there is increasing demand for expanded and upgraded trail infrastructure, as well as new and innovative outdoor recreation options.

To help guide the upcoming trail planning, the City is launching a community-wide survey to better understand which trails are most popular, how residents use the current trail network and how they would like to see it improved or expanded. Feedback collected through the survey will inform future phases of trail planning to ensure Abbotsford outdoor spaces continue to meet the needs of our diverse and growing population.

The online survey is open from July 14 to September 2 and all residents are encouraged to share their thoughts. For more information about the Trail Strategy and to take the survey, visit www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/community-trail-user-survey

