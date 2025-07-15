UPDATE Witnesses Needed After One Man Died in Highway 1 Crash Sunday July 13

Fraser Canyon – JULY 15 UPDATE – BC Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses and video after a fatal head-on collision involving three vehicles on Highway #1 in the Fraser Canyon just north of Boston Bar.

The crash happened on July 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m., when a red Ford Explorer and a red Nissan Qashqai collided head-on and a black Nissan Pathfinder was damaged in the aftermath.

A 62-year-old Lytton man, who was the driver and lone occupant of the red Ford Explorer, did not survive. A total of five people were involved in the collision, and everyone except the deceased driver appeared to have no injuries or minor injuries.

“Anyone who may have seen this collision, or who saw these vehicles in the minutes before the crash, is encouraged to call police,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “We also ask that all drivers use extra caution on undivided highways. Keep your full attention on the road, stay sober, and keep your speed down. We want to avoid more of these tragedies.”

If you saw this collision, and especially if have dash camera video, please call the BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack office at 604-702-4039 and quote file 1501 2025-28918.

From Drive BC – Highway 1- Between Cottonwood Rd and Pfenniger Rd Closest Landmark is 24 km south of Jackass Mountain Summit

Vehicle incident. Road closed. Police investigation in progress.