TC Colorado Crowned Champions at 2025 Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey

Surrey – After nearly 500 games played over ten thrilling days, the 2025 Canada Cup International Softball Championship concluded Sunday night at Softball City with TC Colorado taking home the gold medal in the International Division after defeating Canada 7-5.



Held from July 4 to 13, this year’s tournament featured elite play across all divisions, reaffirming its place as one of the premier events in women’s softball.



“The 2025 Canada Cup raised the bar once again,” said Greg Timm, Tournament Chair. “The passion, talent, and sportsmanship we witnessed over the past ten days proves that the future of women’s softball is brighter than ever. It’s been an unforgettable showcase of what’s possible when the world comes together through sport.”



The International Division featured top teams from around the globe, including: Team Canada, TC Colorado, Team Czechia, Team New Zealand, Team BC, Team Israel, Team Greece, Team Ukraine, Saskatchewan 222’s, SoCal Sting, Team Kingdom of the Netherlands, and New Zealand Women’s Major Sox.



After claiming the silver medal, several Canadian athletes were recognized for their exceptional play. CC Wong (Coquitlam) and Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge) were named to the All-Star Team following standout round robin performances. Wong posted a .444 batting average, 1 home run, 3 RBIs, and a remarkable 1.504 OBP, providing both consistency and clutch play, while Franklin delivered an MVP-caliber performance with a .583 average, 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, and a staggering 1.949 OBP.



Joining Wong and Franklin on the All-Star Team were:

Veronika Peckova (Czechia)

(Czechia) Avery Parker (TC Colorado)

(TC Colorado) Ari Rodi (TC Colorado)

(TC Colorado) Suka Van Gure (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Kurene-Iwikau (New Zealand)

(New Zealand) Taitumn Reynen (Team BC)

(Team BC) Abby McGlynn (Saskatchewan 222’s)

(Saskatchewan 222’s) Olivia Scholes (Israel)

“From the elite international athletes to the rising stars in our youth divisions, this tournament is about more than competition, it’s about community, growth, and opportunity,” Timm added. “We’re incredibly grateful to the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and fans who continue to make the Canada Cup one of the top softball events in the world.”



Softball City is now in preparation for the 2026 Canada Cup which will return to Softball City from July 3rd to 12th, 2026.