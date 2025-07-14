Stage 2 Water Restrictions – Hope

Hope (this list will probably expand in coming days) –

From May 1 to September 30, The District of Hope are in Stage II Water Restrictions under Bylaw 1271 — here’s what you need to know to keep your yard in compliance:

Watering days are based on your address:

Odd-numbered homes: water on odd-numbered dates

Even-numbered homes: water on even-numbered dates

Allowed watering times:

• Morning: 5:00 AM – 9:00 AM

• Evening: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Hand watering (with a spring-loaded nozzle) is permitted anytime — just keep it controlled and efficient!

Let’s conserve our water and keep Hope green through the dry months.