Pacific Coast Red Sox Tryouts – August 2 to 6 at Fairfield

Chilliwack – Do you have what it takes to rep the Pacific Coast Red Sox?
We’re building something special — competitive travel ball, elite development, and a brotherhood that pushes each other to the next level.
Instagram link is here
3 Chances to Show Us What You’ve Got:
Fairfield Diamond A
August 2 — 5:30-7:30 PM
August 3 — 1:00-3:00 PM
August 6 — 5:30-7:30 PM
FREE TRYOUTS | 3 Fall Tournaments | Spring Travel Trip | Elite Coaching & Development
DM or email pacificcoastredsox@gmail.com to register.