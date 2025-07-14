Pacific Coast Red Sox Tryouts – August 2 to 6 at Fairfield

Chilliwack – Do you have what it takes to rep the Pacific Coast Red Sox?

We’re building something special — competitive travel ball, elite development, and a brotherhood that pushes each other to the next level.

Instagram link is here



3 Chances to Show Us What You’ve Got:

Fairfield Diamond A

August 2 — 5:30-7:30 PM

August 3 — 1:00-3:00 PM

August 6 — 5:30-7:30 PM



FREE TRYOUTS | 3 Fall Tournaments | Spring Travel Trip | Elite Coaching & Development



DM or email pacificcoastredsox@gmail.com to register.