Mission – UPDATE** The fire has been knocked down. The vessel will continue “off-gassing” for the next 24 hours so visible smoke may continue. A fire investigator will be onsite Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY – Sunday afternoon’s heat was augmented by a vessel fire, not far from the now burned out hull of the Queen of Sydney. The craft burned on May 3

All three units from Mission fire as well as the Coast Guard have been on the scene at Lougheed Highway and Nelson Street since 7PM Sunday night.

The decommissioned Queen of Sidney continues to burn at her mooring off the Lougheed HWY in #MissionBC. Crews on scene say the smoke may be toxic. Same old ferry burned back on May 3, 2025 pic.twitter.com/kuercnRDrw — Bruce Claggett (@bruceonair) July 14, 2025