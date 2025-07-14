Skip to content

Impaired Commercial Vehicle Driver Pulled Over by AbbyPD

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department – At approximately 2PM on Saturday July 12, an alert citizen reported a suspected impaired driver operating a commercial vehicle on Lefeuvre Road. Patrol officers quickly responded and located the truck in question.

The driver, a Class 1 commercial operator, was found to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, they were issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

Incredibly, the driver asked our officer, “Please let me go and just forget about this.” Let’s be clear—driving is a privilege, not a right.

