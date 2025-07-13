Skip to content

Win a 2025 Chevy Trax in Support of Abbotsford Hospice

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society announce this year’s incredible opportunity to support Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society by entering to WIN a brand-new 2025 Chevy Trax 2RS valued at over $34,000.

Chevy Trax Raffle – Gaming Event Licence #163549

Grand Prize: BRAND-NEW 2025 Chevy Trax 2RS

Tickets: $100 each or 3 for $250

Draw Date & Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 17th, 2025 at our Horsepower for Hospice Cruise-In Event

Purchase your tickets here! <—

Less than 1250 tickets available which means great odds of winning! Plus it is 100% your car. No lease or additional fees.

Since 1985, our hospice has remained dedicated to providing compassionate care and grief support to families in our community. Your continued generosity helps us carry out this mission – and now, you can make a difference while entering to win a stylish new vehicle. Every ticket purchased directly supports our hospice programs, allowing us to continue offering vital services to individuals and families navigating life’s most difficult moments.

2025 Abbotsford Hospice Car Draw

