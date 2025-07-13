DriveSmartBC – Anti-Idling Bylaws

I think leaving a vehicle running, sometimes without the driver in it, while parking in a public place by should be a fineable offence under an anti-idling law. It has become so common now and is especially toxic when the vehicle is a large truck. Would you write about this please?



Anti-idling bylaws are designed to provide three benefits: improved air quality, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fuel savings.



Excessive idling can result in incomplete fuel combustion producing carbon buildup that can damage the engine.



All idling vehicle engines produce carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides and especially in the case of diesels, particulate matter. These are all harmful to our health.



The pollution in exhaust can aggravate asthma and allergies, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory disease. Higher levels of air pollution have been linked to increased school absences, hospital visits, and even premature deaths.



Children are more sensitive to air pollution because they breathe 50 percent more air per pound of body weight than adults.



Vehicle emissions are still present and harmful even when you can’t see the exhaust.



A number of municipalities in British Columbia have anti-idling bylaws in place. One example is Kelowna’s Idling Control Bylaw No. 12378:



5. GENERAL REGULATION



5.1 An operator or motor vehicle owner must not cause or permit a motor vehicle to idle for more than one minute (60 seconds).



Section 6 of the bylaw describes eight exemptions to the bylaw for things like emergency vehicles, vehicles whose engines also operate equipment on the vehicle and being stuck in traffic.



These exemptions do not apply in a situation where idling is only for the comfort of the occupants at the time.

