Visionary Youth Peers for Equity and Revitalization Annual Reclaiming Youth Powwow July 11-13 in Mission

Mission – The Visionary Youth Peers for Equity and Revitalization (VYPER), an Indigenous youth-led group, is hosting their Annual Reclaiming Youth Powwow from July 11-13 in Mission.

Held on the grounds of the former St. Mary’s Residential School, this free event is more than a celebration – it’s an act of cultural reclamation and education.

The powwow is part of VYPER’s broader mission to help Indigenous youth reconnect with their roots.

According to the Indigenous Youth Reconciliation Barometer, 80% of Indigenous youth say they struggle to connect with their culture. Based in Abbotsford, VYPER hosts events and activities that give youth the opportunity to learn and participate in important Indigenous traditions such as drumming, dancing, language, and ceremony. This helps youth to build community and connections with their Elders and each other.

Now in its fourth year, VYPER’s Powwow has become one of the largest Indigenous cultural gatherings in the province. Last year’s event drew over 8,000 people. This year, VYPER expects to welcome even more dancers, drummers and guests.

Enbridge, an energy transportation company which operates the Westcoast natural gas pipeline system in B.C., is a longtime supporter of VYPER and its programs.