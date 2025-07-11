Superintendent Darren Pankratz named new Officer-in-Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment

Fraser Valley – – The Lower Mainland District is pleased to announce the selection and promotion of Superintendent Darren Pankratz, the new Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD).

Superintendent Pankratz’s policing journey began over two decades ago, following his early work as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher with E-Comm. Inspired to make a direct impact in public safety, he chose to join the RCMP.

His career started at the Coquitlam RCMP Detachment, where he served in general duty, as a School Liaison Officer, and with the drug section. He later transitioned to E Division Headquarters, gaining extensive experience in criminal intelligence and working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Returning to the Coquitlam RCMP, he resumed operational duties in the drug section and as a Watch Commander. His last role, before joining UFVRD, was as the Acting OIC for the E Division Criminal Intelligence Section.

In December 2021, Superintendent Pankratz was commissioned to the rank of Inspector and assumed the role of Management and Administrative Services Officer for the UFVRD.

It’s a privilege to continue serving the communities of the Upper Fraser Valley, said Superintendent Pankratz. Living and working here for the past three and a half years has been immensely rewarding. I’m continually inspired by our outstanding team and look forward to leading our dedicated officers and staff as we strive to foster safe and healthy communities.

On behalf of City Council, I’m pleased to welcome Superintendent Darren Pankratz as the new Officer-in-Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, said Mayor Ken Popove, Chilliwack. Over the past three and a half years, Council has had the opportunity to work closely with Superintendent Pankratz and has seen his dedication to our community. We are eager to continue working with him to build on the strong foundation of public safety in Chilliwack .

Darren will be a good fit for Stolo communities and members in his new position, says Tribal Chief Tyrone McNeil, President, Stó:lō Tribal Council. We have seen a lot of Darren, expect that to continue and are confident he will be a great leader for the UFVRD RCMP.