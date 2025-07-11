Sharp Dressed Women and a Mission Theft Ring

Mission – Not quite Z Z Top’s Sharp Dressed Man…..

Mission RCMP are issuing a warning to retailers after a group of women is believed to have been involved in a series of coordinated thefts recently.

On the evening of Monday June 30, three well-dressed women entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Lougheed Highway in Mission, and reportedly stole an entire shelf’s worth of cosmetic products. A group of four women – three of whom were the same ones from the Shoppers Drug Mart theft – then entered London Drugs in Mission on July 1 around 2:15 pm, and allegedly worked together to steal a large quantity of perfume. Two women then returned to the Shoppers Drug Mart again on the morning of July 5, and allegedly stole a number of high-end gift sets.

The women are believed to have ties to Ontario, and were not previously known to police in Mission. At one of the stores, one of the suspects was also pushing a baby stroller, with a small child inside. The women were well-organized, and in at least one of the instances, one of the suspects distracted an employee working in the cosmetics section, while the others reportedly took various items.

Retailers in Mission and throughout the Lower Mainland should familiarize themselves and their employees with this group. Anyone with information about any of the suspect’s identities, or the vehicle they are travelling in, is asked to call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 2025-7724.