Nathan Ngieng Appointed as Superintendent of Abbotsford School District

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Board of Education has appointed Dr. Nathan Ngieng as Superintendent of Schools, effective July 15th. With more than 25 years of experience in B.C. public education and a proven history of leadership within Abbotsford, Dr. Ngieng is poised to guide the district’s continued commitment to innovation, equity, and student success.

“Since his early days in Abbotsford, Dr. Ngieng has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of our istrict and a steadfast commitment to inclusive and innovative education,” said Shirley Wilson, Chair of the Abbotsford Board of Education. “His leadership, integrity, and vision for public education will continue to serve our students, staff, and community well. His educational leadership and vision, which align with our Strategic Plan, were strong factors in his appointment.”

Dr. Ngieng originally joined the Abbotsford School District in August 2017 as Director of Learning Support services. He then served as Assistant Superintendent from 2021 to 2023, before being appointed Deputy Superintendent in July 2023. Prior to joining Abbotsford, he held a range of school- and district-level leadership roles.