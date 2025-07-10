Fraser Valley Flag Football – Get Ready for the Fall 2025 Flag Football Season

Abbotsford -From Fraser Valley Flag Football : Important Dates & Details

Registration Deadline: Don’t miss out! Register by August 23rd, 2025 . Registrations received after this date will be subject to a late fee.

Don’t miss out! Register by . Registrations received after this date will be subject to a late fee. Season Dates: The action kicks off on September 13th, 2025 , and wraps up by November 13th, 2025 .

The action kicks off on , and wraps up by . Game Days: All games are played on Saturdays between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM .

All games are played on between . Location: Join us at the fields at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Bevan Ave.

What Every Player Gets

Every registered player receives an official NFL Flag Football Jersey and flags. No other equipment is required, but we highly encourage all players to wear cleats for optimal performance.

Fall 2025 Friend Request Rules

We understand the importance of playing with friends! Please note that age groupings may be adjusted based on registration numbers.

7U Division (Ages 4-7): Players may request one friend.

16U Division (Ages 14-16): Friend requests are not available. However, we will honor requests for siblings to be placed on the same team and for players to be assigned to a team coached by their parent (Head Coach).

13U Division (Ages 11-13): Players may request one friend. Please be aware that if a team is deemed too strong during formation, friend requests may be denied. Requests are honored on a first-come, first-served basis. Remaining roster spots are filled by league-assigned players based on factors like skill and experience. Special circumstances will be considered.

10U Division (Ages 8-10): Players may request one friend.

Registration Fees

The registration fee remains the same as last season, but now includes GST – $231 for a single player. For families registering two or more players, the family rate fee is $211 per player.

We believe that cost should never be a barrier to participation. If you require alternate arrangements, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us to discuss options.

Register Today!

Ready to join the fun?

Register Now: https://app.teamlinkt.com/register/find/fvflag?cid=51244

Please help us spread the word by forwarding this message to your friends and family. Don’t forget to like and share our posts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FVFlag) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/fvflag), and to join our professional network on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/fvflag)!