Chilliwack Visual Artists – 2025 Hot Art Summer Show and Sale July 30 to August 20

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Visual Artists Association presents the 2025 Hot Art Summer Show and Sale , July 30 to August 20 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

It’s time once again for the CVAA artist’s yearly free choice art exhibition. In this exhibition, entitled ‘HOT ART SUMMER’ , artists are free to indulge in whatever art medium makes their heart soar. Whether it be painting in oils, acrylic or watercolour, drawing, mixed media, scratchboard, printmaking, textiles, photography or sculpture, there should be something for every gallery-goers taste. What better way to spend a summer afternoon than in our air-conditioned gallery enjoying a wide variety of art from artists doing what they do best.

All are welcome at the opening reception and hope to see you there.

Opening Reception:

Saturday, August 9, 2025 | 1 to 3pm

Odlum Brown Art Gallery

Hours: 12 to 5 pm, Wednesday to Saturday

9201 Corbould St., Chilliwack, BC.

(located in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)



CVAA.gallery