UPDATE – Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener for 2025-26 Season – October 24 vs Ontario – Season Schedule Released

Abbotsford – Christmas in July from the Abbotsford Canucks? Find out on October 24th at 7 PM when the Calder Cup champs take on the Ontario Reign in their 25.26 Home Opener!

The American Hockey League (AHL) announced Thursday the league’s complete 2025.26 regular season schedule. The Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup title defence opens on Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11 in Henderson, NV, when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights, before heading east to take on the Laval Rocket on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18. Abbotsford opens the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 24 at 7:00pm and Sunday, October 26 at 4:00pm, when they host the Ontario Reign.

Key Matchup Info

Abbotsford will begin and end the season on the road, closing their regular season with games in Calgary (April 10 and 11), Ontario (April 18), and Coachella Valley (April 19).

Of Abbotsford’s 72 regular season games, 64 of them will be played against Pacific Division opponents. Four games (two home, two road) will be played against each of the Manitoba Moose and Laval Rocket, the only non-division opponents on the schedule.

For the second consecutive season, Abbotsford’s most frequent opponent will be their Canadian rivals, the Calgary Wranglers. The team will host the Wranglers during their first homestand of the season, on Tuesday, October 28 and Wednesday, October 29, and will kick-off their final road trip of the season in Alberta on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Season at a Glance