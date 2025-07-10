Aaron Pete – New Chief of Chawathil First Nation

Chawathil First Nation – After the July 9 election, Aaron Pete is the new Chief of Chawathil First Nation.

Pete became known to many from his social media podcast – “Bigger Than Me”

From his Facebook post July 10:

I come from humble beginnings. My grandmother attended St. Mary’s Indian Residential School. My mother Linda Pete was part of the Sixties Scoop.



I wasn’t always on the right track. Throughout my early education, many teachers believed I would end up in a gang—that I wouldn’t amount to anything. But despite their low expectations, I earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of the Fraser Valley – and a Law Degree from the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.



I share this not to boast, but to remind others: you are not defined by how others see you—you are defined by your actions, your will, and your determination. Life is what you make of it.



Over the past three years, my Nation and I have made tremendous progress. With the support of Indigenous Services Canada, we’ve renovated homes. We’ve secured new housing through BC Housing and confirmed a new child care centre through the BC New Spaces Fund. We launched a new food bank, a new website, the Chawathil mobile app, completed major infrastructure upgrades—and so much more. In the last election, I ran on a promise of change—and I believe we delivered.



What makes this election especially meaningful is that it was truly democratic.



I don’t come from a large family within the Nation. My success came because families from across our community—each with different concerns and priorities—came together to support a shared vision. That’s a sign of real progress. We’re breaking the cycle of voting solely along family lines and instead choosing leaders who share their vision and follow through with action. This year, candidates put their platforms forward, the Nation hosted a Meet & Greet, and nearly 50% of eligible voters made their voices heard.



I want to thank everyone who voted for me and believed in the changes we’re making together. To those who didn’t vote for me—know that I hear you, I respect you, and I’ll work hard to earn your trust. My commitment is to serve all members of our Nation with integrity and determination.



I’m incredibly excited to continue serving our members and community. There’s important work ahead, and it’s an honour to help lead that work—guiding our Nation toward greater prosperity, stability, and a stronger future.



Get used to hearing about Chawathil First Nation – because we are on the rise.