2025 Fraser Valley Canadian Walk for Veterans – Mill Lake Park – Bevan Avenue Entrance – Saturday September 20

Abbotsford – The 2025 Fraser Valley Canadian Walk for Veterans returns to Mill Lake Park – Bevan Avenue Entrance – Saturday September 20.

The CWFV invites Canadians to walk shoulder to shoulder to recognize serving military and veterans.

Register https://canadianwalkforveterans.com

As part of their #CanadianWalkforVeterans series, they’re honoured to introduce Dame Gwendolyn Settle, their new Team Co-Lead for Fraser Valley, BC.

Earlier this year, Gwen served as a volunteer to the Invictus Games in Vancouver, again honouring vets.

With deep military roots and a passionate commitment to honouring those who served, Gwendolyn brings heart and experience to the Walk. A proud Royal Canadian Navy Veteran herself (1962–1965), she served during the Cold War at HMCS Shelburne, following in the footsteps of a remarkable military family — her father, Lt. Charles Lenard McDerby, was a WWII Naval gunnery officer, and several relatives served in both the Navy and Air Force.

“Too many Canadians don’t understand the full value our Veterans bring — not just during wartime, but in disaster response, peacekeeping, and daily service to our nation. Their roles must be remembered, respected, and honoured.”

This year, her wish is simple but bold: the largest participation of any Walk across the country, raising vital funds to help Veterans transition to civilian life.

Her advice to fellow organizers?

Build a strong team

Partner with your city

Be patient, persistent, and above all — smile and enjoy the journey.