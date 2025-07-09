OPINION – Mission Mayor Paul Horn on Recent Borrowing Bylaws for Civic Facility Investments

Mission – Message from Mayor Paul Horn on recent borrowing bylaws for civic facility investments:

Dear Neighbours,

Council’s decision on Monday evening not to proceed with borrowing for a new City Hall and community space was a difficult one, but it was made with integrity, good faith, and a deep respect for process. We also chose to move ahead with a borrowing process for the Cedar Valley Public Safety Building, and introduced a “threshold of opposition” approach, even though it was not legally required. We made these decisions because we remain committed to addressing critical issues like staff space and public safety in a democratic and responsive way. We will now return to the drawing board to find solutions for the real challenges we face in providing a secure, centralized, safe, efficient and accessible building for both staff and the public.

Unfortunately, public discussion around the City Hall proposal was clouded by leaked and misleading information that deliberately misrepresented Council’s process and intentions. That is troubling. As a result, some residents were led to believe that wrongdoing was taking place. In B.C., all municipalities are required to use confidential meetings when discussing sensitive legal, land, and labour matters. These meetings are not secret; they are a legal and essential part of good governance, designed to protect taxpayers from unnecessary costs and risks. Leaking incomplete information mid-process creates confusion, undermines trust, and increases costs. I can assure you that neither Council nor staff were attempting to misuse these processes. Doing so would be both illegal and unethical, and no one on our team would tolerate it.

During confidential meetings, any Council member can request that a matter be moved to an open meeting. At no point did anyone raise concerns about the use of confidential discussions. In fact, Council’s shared goal was to develop a clear, complete proposal that we could bring to the public as soon as the sensitive details had been addressed, and that’s precisely what we did.

The items on Monday’s agenda were being introduced under the process set out in the Community Charter. No final decisions were being made that night. In fact, bringing these items forward is what allows us to begin the next steps, steps that include public input and provincial oversight.

Some have asked why we didn’t consult the public first. The answer is simple: we are legally required to pass a Council resolution before allocating staff time or resources to prepare bylaws and gather input. The suggestion that Council was trying to rush or hide these matters is simply not accurate. Monday’s discussion was the official start of a transparent and public process.

A second and equally important issue is the treatment of City staff in some online commentary. They deserve better. While most residents offered respectful and constructive feedback, a few chose to suggest that our team is disposable or undeserving of a safe and functional workplace. Your City staff are highly qualified professionals who deliver critical services every day, including clean water, safe roads, building inspections, bylaw enforcement, planning, emergency services, transparent government and responsible financial management. Their dedication to Mission is unmatched, and they deserve our gratitude, our respect, and a workplace that reflects the value of their contributions.

As I stated during Monday’s meeting, Council is also concerned about ongoing internal matters related to conduct and process. These are serious issues that could impact our ability to carry out key responsibilities, including upcoming labour negotiations. We will be considering further steps and will keep the community informed.

Sincerely,

Mayor Paul Horn

City of Mission